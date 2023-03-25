Advertisement

# Ferbane
Woman in her 70s dies after road traffic collision in Co Offaly
The woman was taken Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore, where she died from her injuries.
54 minutes ago

A WOMAN IN her 70s has died after a road traffic collision in Co Offaly.

The collision, which involved a lorry and a car, occurred this morning at around 8.30am on the N62 at Doon Cross, outside of Ferbane in Co Offaly.  

The driver of the car, a woman in her 70s, was taken to Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore, where she later died from her injuries.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

The road is currently closed, with local diversions in place.

A technical examination of the scene will take place later this evening by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information, who may have witnessed the incident or may have video footage (including dash-cam), to contact Birr Garda Station 057 916 9710 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
