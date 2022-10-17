Woman in her 70s dies in Roscommon house fire

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A WOMAN IN her 70s has died following a house fire in Co Roscommon yesterday evening.
Gardaí say there are investigating all the circumstances of the fire in Ballaghdereen.
Emergency services and gardaí attended the scene yesterday, including local fire services.
The body of a woman aged in her 70s was recovered from the house and she was pronounced dead.
Her body has been removed to Roscommon Mortuary.
The coroner has been notified and a post mortem is scheduled to take place.
The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.
