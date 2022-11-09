Woman in her 80s seriously injured in Co Cavan road traffic collision

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A WOMAN IN her 80s has been seriously injured in a road traffic collision in Co Cavan.
The incident occurred shortly after 7pm yesterday evening on the R165 at Bailieboro in Co Cavan.
It involved a pedestrian, a woman in her 80s, and a car.
The woman is understood to have been struck by the car and was taken to Cavan General Hospital, where her condition is described as critical.
Gardaí are currently at the scene and the road is closed to allow a technical examination to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators.
Local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, particularly any road users who may have camera or dash-cam footage and were travelling on the R165 at Bailieboro between 6:45pm and 7:15pm yesterday evening.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 969 4570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
