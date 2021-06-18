Woman (80s) killed in Cavan crash

A WOMAN IN her early 80s has died following a single vehicle road collision in Co Cavan.
The crash occurred in the townland of Monelty, Stradone at around 10:15am today. The woman was the sole occupant of the car and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her body has since been taken to Cavan General Hospital where a postmortem will take place.
The road remains closed due to a Garda forensic collision investigation and local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, particularly road users with camera footage, to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049-4368800, the Garda confidential line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.
