Friday 18 June 2021
Woman (80s) killed in Cavan crash

The crash occurred at around 10:15am today and gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

By Céimin Burke Friday 18 Jun 2021, 4:51 PM
The road is closed and local diversions are in place. File photo.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A WOMAN IN her early 80s has died following a single vehicle road collision in Co Cavan. 

The crash occurred in the townland of Monelty, Stradone at around 10:15am today. The woman was the sole occupant of the car and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body has since been taken to Cavan General Hospital where a postmortem will take place.

The road remains closed due to a Garda forensic collision investigation and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, particularly road users with camera footage, to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049-4368800, the Garda confidential line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.

Céimin Burke

About the author
Céimin Burke
