Woman and man arrested on suspicion of murder of 55-year-old man in Cork

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man and a woman on suspicion of the murder of a 55-year-old man who was found at a rented house in Cork city at the weekend.

The woman is aged in her early 50s and the man in his early 40s.

The victim, believed to be originally from Mayfield on the north side of the city, was found by his son when he went to the house on Saturday afternoon.

A murder investigation was launched on Sunday. Gardaí said that for operational reasons they will not be releasing the details of the post-mortem.

The woman is being detained at Togher Garda Station while the man is being detained at Mayfield Garda Station. Both are detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.