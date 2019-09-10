This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Woman and man arrested on suspicion of murder of 55-year-old man in Cork

A murder investigation was launched on Sunday.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 10 Sep 2019, 12:33 PM
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man and a woman on suspicion of the murder of a 55-year-old man who was found at a rented house in Cork city at the weekend.

The woman is aged in her early 50s and the man in his early 40s.

The victim, believed to be originally from Mayfield on the north side of the city, was found by his son when he went to the house on Saturday afternoon.

A murder investigation was launched on Sunday. Gardaí said that for operational reasons they will not be releasing the details of the post-mortem.

The woman is being detained at Togher Garda Station while the man is being detained at Mayfield Garda Station. Both are detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

