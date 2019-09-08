Murder investigation launched after post-mortem carried out on body of man (55) found in Cork house

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE death of a 55-year-old man at a rented house in Cork city have launched a murder investigation.

The man’s body was discovered shortly after 11.30am yesterday morning at a house on Bandon Road.

The man, believed to be originally from Mayfield on the north side of the city, was found by his son when he went to the house yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí said that for operational reasons they will not be releasing the details of the post-mortem.

Investigating gardaí are renewing their appeal for information and say they are anxious to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Bandon Road / McCurtain Villas area of Cork City between 2-7 September.

Gardaí also appealed to anyone who may have dashcam footage to contact the incident room at Anglesea Street on 021-4522000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.