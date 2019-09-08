This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 8 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Murder investigation launched after post-mortem carried out on body of man (55) found in Cork house

Gardaí said that for operational reasons they will not be releasing the details of the post-mortem.

By Adam Daly Sunday 8 Sep 2019, 5:35 PM
49 minutes ago 17,392 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4800809
Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE death of a 55-year-old man at a rented house in Cork city have launched a murder investigation. 

The man’s body was discovered shortly after 11.30am yesterday morning at a house on Bandon Road. 

The man, believed to be originally from Mayfield on the north side of the city, was found by his son when he went to the house yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí said that for operational reasons they will not be releasing the details of the post-mortem. 

Investigating gardaí are renewing their appeal for information and say they are anxious to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Bandon Road / McCurtain Villas area of Cork City between 2-7 September.

Gardaí also appealed to anyone who may have dashcam footage to contact the incident room at Anglesea Street on 021-4522000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie