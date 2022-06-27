76-year-old woman missing from Co Mayo found safe and well

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Updated 6.30pm
A WOMAN IN her 70s who was missing from her home in Co Mayo has been found.
Gardaí confirmed the 76-year-old woman who went missing this morning has been located safe and well.
The woman’s family and gardaí thanked the public and media for their assistance.
