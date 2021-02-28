Gardaí seek help finding woman missing from Carlow

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING help from the public to find a woman missing from Carlow since yesterday.

Betty Nolan, 60, has been missing from her home in Rathoe since around 3pm yesterday afternoon.

She is 5’2” in height with a medium build, short blonde hair and glasses.

She was last seen wearing a navy jacket, dark leggings and pink and navy runners.

Her family and gardaí are concerned for her welfare.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact Tullow Garda Station on 059 915 1222 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.