Woman (37) missing from Louth since Wednesday

A SEARCH IS underway for a woman in her thirties missing from Drogheda, Co Louth.

Lisa Murphy, 37, has been missing from the Moneymore area of Drogheda since Wednesday, 11 November.

Gardaí are seeking assistance from the public in tracing Murphy’s location.

Murphy is described as approximately 5’5”, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

The gardaí said that they, along with Murphy’s family, were concerned for her welfare and would urge her to make contact with them.

Anyone who has information about Murphy’s whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Drogheda on 041 987 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.