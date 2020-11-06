#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Friday 6 November 2020
Advertisement

Gardaí launch appeal for woman who went missing after arriving at Dublin Airport from London flight

Pilar was last seen on Thursday 29 October.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 6 Nov 2020, 6:39 PM
48 minutes ago 11,843 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5258327
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an appeal for a woman who went missing after she arrived in Dublin on a flight from London last Thursday. 

Pilar Filgueira arrived on her flight from London and at around 1.30pm on Thursday afternoon. She took a shuttle bus to the Swords Road and then got a Dublin Bus towards the city centre.

She is described as being 5’ 3” in height, of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen she was wearing a brown hat, brown jacket and black leggings/jeans.

Pilar’s family and Gardaí are concerned for her welfare.

A garda spokesman said: “Anyone with any information on Pilar’s whereabouts or anyone who can assist Gardaí with locating her are asked to contact Dublin Airport Garda Station on 01 666 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie