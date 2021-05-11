Woman sent for trial accused of sharing photo of Boy A in Ana Kriegel murder case

A WOMAN HAS been sent forward for trial to the circuit court in Dublin accused of sharing a photo of the youth known as Boy A after he was convicted of the murder of teenager Ana Kriégel.

The schoolgirl was aged just 14 when she was murdered at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan, Co. Dublin, on 14 May 2018. Her body was found in the disused farmhouse on 17 May, three days after she was reported missing.

Ana Kriégel can be named again in the media after an amendment to the Children Act came into effect last Friday.

Following a trial in 2019, one teen, known as Boy A, was sentenced to detention for life with a review after 15 years. The co-defendant, Boy B, was given a 12-year sentence with a review after eight years but is appealing his conviction. Both are now aged 16.

They were 13-years-old at the time of the murder and as juvenile defendants they have the legal right to anonymity, but after their trial a number of posts and images appeared on social media purporting to identify them.

Last year, prosecutions commenced against six men and three women from Dublin, and another woman from Co Kildare, for breaking the Children’s Act by identifying the boys.

Leeanda Farrelly, 47, of Kilmartin Avenue, Tallaght, allegedly posted an image of Boy A on Facebook.

Dublin District Court was told the Facebook post also stated, “These are the two scum who murdered poor little girl Ana, hope they get karma soon. They will get new names like the scum who killed Jamie Bulger”.

She was served with a book of evidence today at the district court.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) consented to her being sent forward for trial to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court which can impose jail terms of up to three years.

Judge John Brennan granted the return for trial order and told the accused her case would go before the Circuit Court on 7 July next.

She must notify the prosecution with 14 days if she intends to use an alibi in her defence. Judge Brennan also granted legal aid, and an order for copies of video evidence to be furnished to the defence.

Last week, Hazel Fitzpatrick, a 25-year-old mother-of-two, with an address at Easton Green, Leixlip, Co Kildare, was served with a book of evidence by the prosecution. She has also been sent forward to the Circuit Court accused of identifying Boy A.

The remaining defendants, six men and two other women, all from Dublin, are to appear at the district court in July. They are also to be served with books of evidence and have their cases transferred to the circuit court.

At the outset of these proceedings in October, the DPP had recommended summary disposal of the cases in the district court, and jurisdiction was accepted by Judge Brian O’Shea.

However, in December, Judge John Hughes, then presiding, ruled that the 10 cases were unfit to be heard at that level, where the maximum sentence available is 12 months.

Four of the defendants have since brought judicial review proceedings over the change of trial venue decision.

Section 93 of the Children Act states that no report shall be published or included in a broadcast which reveals the name, address or school of any child concerned in the proceedings or includes any particulars likely to lead to the identification of any child concerned in the proceedings.

At two boys’ appearances at the Children’s Court in Dublin, the news media was reminded of the reporting restrictions.

The judge there had also warned social media users they would face prosecution if they identified the boys. That order continued and was reiterated throughout the trial in the Central Criminal Court in 2019.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.