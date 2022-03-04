Six stamps in new Centenary collection will honour Irish sportswomen

SIX STAMPS ARE to be issued as a series to celebrate Irish sportswomen, as part of a new collection of stamps to be issued over the next four years as part of the Decade of Centenary commemorations.

The ‘Art on a Stamp’ series will depict Ireland’s history and culture over the past 100 years – this week, the Government approved a series of stamps to celebrate “the pinnacle of Irish women in sport”.

This six-stamp series will feature former track-and-field athlete Sonia O’Sullivan; world champion boxer Katie Taylor; Olympic boxing gold medalist Kellie Harrington; Grand-National winning jockey Rachael Blackmore; Paralympic swimming gold medalist Ellen Keane; and the Irish Women’s Hockey Team.

Junior minister Hildegarde Naughton secured Government approval this week for the designs of the next series of stamps to be issued by An Post.

Advertisement

Minister of State Naughton, who has responsibility for postal services, said it was “especially fitting” An Post will be issuing the stamps ahead of International Women’s Day, which takes place next Tuesday.

“It is only right and proper that we celebrate the success of Irish women in sport and what better time to do it than to mark International Women’s Day. I for one have the utmost respect for the Irish women in sport who are key role models to young girls – the length and breadth of the country.

“They demonstrate how strength, resilience and determination can pay off when you, or your team, set a goal and strive to achieve it.

We have a lot to be proud of in Ireland when it comes to our female athletes. They have led the way for women in sport on the global stage.

The new series – Art on a Stamp – looks back over 100 years of stamps. It will include 36 stamps in three sets of 12, and will be available for a period of about four years.

The best of Irish artists and designers who have contributed to Irish stamps over the last century will make up the collection.

Each of the stamps selected has been approved by Government as part of Decade of Centenary commemorations.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The new series also includes a stamp to mark 100 years since the death of the Irish revolutionary and politician Michael Collins.

Art on a Stamp will be the 10th series and the current set, ‘A History of Ireland through its objects’ will be phased out in early 2022.

On Tuesday, An Post increased the cost of a national stamp from €1.10 to €1.25, and an international stamp from €2 to €2.20, blaming a sharp increase in the cost of transport, fuel and energy.