#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Friday 16 October 2020
Advertisement

Employees could be given a legal right to request home working

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the idea is being considered as part of a public consultation.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 16 Oct 2020, 2:04 PM
7 minutes ago 846 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5235288
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has said the government is looking at providing people with the legal right to request remote working in their employment.

The Enterprise Minister was speaking this afternoon at the announcement of 700 new jobs by parcel delivery company DPD

Asked whether enough is being done to encourage employers to facilitate staff working from home, Varadkar said that a public consultation is being put in train to look at the issue. 

“I know when we started developing our strategy on remote working we were thinking how can we encourage people to do this, in some ways now the question is how are we going to encourage people to get back to the office, when that’s possible again,” he said.

Varadkar added that from his point of view what many people want is a form of blended working, where they can work from home, in the office or in a “remote hub” on different days. 

The kind of things we’re considering is giving people the legal right to request home working or remote working, it doesn’t mean they get it but the right to request it. 

“Also this whole issue of the right to disconnect, because I don’t think anybody wants our home to turn into our full time workplace so that’s an issue too.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Announcing tougher Covid-19 restrictions on Wednesday, Taoiseach Michéál Martin said that if more people work from home it will have an impact on the virus transmission rate.

“It is time to go back to remote working. We know it works. It is possible, and it would have a very significant impact in reducing transmission rates in our view,” he said.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie