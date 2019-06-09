This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 9 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

What is the world drinking? New data reveals which types of drink are popular around the world

The research is one of the most thorough studies on beverage consumption ever conducted.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 9 Jun 2019, 8:15 AM
8 minutes ago 735 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4672856
Image: Shutterstock/beats1
Image: Shutterstock/beats1

A NEW STUDY of global beverage consumption has revealed substantial differences in the drinks consumed by different demographic groups in 185 countries around the world.

The data, derived from the Global Dietary Database project, is one of the most comprehensive standardised methods for tracking beverage consumption to date.

The research is based on data from 2015 derived from more than 1,100 surveys representing 6.78 billion people worldwide, as well as data on beverage availability.

It found that globally, beverage consumption was generally highest among younger people, those who have attained a higher education level and those living in urban areas.

“These preliminary data derived from the Global Dietary Database project can help inform nutrition transitions over time, the impacts of these beverages on global health, and targeted dietary policy to improve diet and health,” said lead study author Laura Lara-Castor of the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University.

Sugar-sweetened beverage and fruit juice intake was found to be highest where commercial and homemade sugar-sweetened beverages and fruit drinks are widely consumed.

The researchers found that consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages was highest in Mexico, where the average adult drinks more than 19 ounces per day.

It was followed by Suriname and Jamaica, where adults drank nearly 15 ounces per day. At the opposite end of the scale, the lowest intake was in China, Indonesia and Burkina Faso.

Meanwhile, fruit juice intake was highest in Colombia, where about 11 ounces per day was consumed, followed by the Dominican Republic (nearly 10 ounces per day), with the lowest intakes occurring in China, Portugal and Japan.

The data also revealed that milk consumption was highest in high-income regions, where dairy-farming is more widespread.

According to the research, the top milk-consuming country was Sweden, where more than 10 ounces are consumed per day.

It was followed by Iceland and Finland, where adults drank just over 9 ounces per day, on average, with China, Togo and Sudan showing the lowest average milk intake.

The research will be presented in full later today at Nutrition 2019, an annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition in Baltimore.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie