Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 20 July 2023 Dublin: 14°C
Steven Markham/Speed Media/Alamy Live News
# girls in green
Today's World Cup match was RTÉ's most streamed live event so far this year
360,000 viewers tuned in to stream the game live on the RTÉ Player.
3.1k
12
54 minutes ago

TODAY’S WORLD CUP Ireland V Australia match was the most popular live event on the RTÉ Player so far this year.

360,000 viewers tuned in to stream the game live on the online service, according to RTÉ.

An RTÉ statement said the streaming numbers “demonstrate the growing support for the women’s national team as live audiences for women’s sport hit an all-time high”.

The broadcaster said it was biggest live event of the year so far and second only to the Fifa Men’s World Cup final in November 2022, which attracted 490,000 streams and saw Argentina win out over France.

Australia narrowly defeated Ireland 1-0 today in Sydney’s Accor Stadium.

Ireland’s next group match in the Women’s World Cup, which will be against Canada, is scheduled for Wednesday, 26 July at 1pm.

Read Next
Related Reads
Australia coach praises 'phenomenal' Ireland
Here's the penalty incident that cost Ireland in 1-0 defeat to Australia

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
12
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     