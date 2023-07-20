Today's World Cup match was RTÉ's most streamed live event so far this year

TODAY’S WORLD CUP Ireland V Australia match was the most popular live event on the RTÉ Player so far this year.

360,000 viewers tuned in to stream the game live on the online service, according to RTÉ.

An RTÉ statement said the streaming numbers “demonstrate the growing support for the women’s national team as live audiences for women’s sport hit an all-time high”.

The broadcaster said it was biggest live event of the year so far and second only to the Fifa Men’s World Cup final in November 2022, which attracted 490,000 streams and saw Argentina win out over France.

Australia narrowly defeated Ireland 1-0 today in Sydney’s Accor Stadium.

Ireland’s next group match in the Women’s World Cup, which will be against Canada, is scheduled for Wednesday, 26 July at 1pm.

