World Ploughing Championships coming to Laois after Russia stripped of hosting duties

THE WORLD PLOUGHING Championships are taking place in Co Laois this month, after Russia was stripped of hosting duties.

The event did not take place in 2020 or 2021 due to the pandemic and was due to make its return last month in St Peterburg, Russia.

However, this was cancelled due to Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Ireland, which has hosted the World Ploughing Championships on six previous occasions, was then chosen as the new location.

The 67th World Ploughing Championships will run alongside the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois.

The former will take place between September 21-22, while the National Ploughing Championships run from September 20-22.

The last time Ireland held the World Ploughing Championships was in 2006 and 26 countries will be competing in this year’s event.

Some international competitors have already begun arriving in Ireland and with around two weeks go, the National Ploughing Association says the site is really starting to come together.

Minister of State in the Department of Finance, Seán Fleming, welcomed the event to Ireland today.

Speaking at the media launch on the site in Ratheniska, Co Laois, Minister Fleming congratulated the National Ploughing Association for its “quick organisational skills in pulling this world event together at short notice”.

He added that it will “provide a welcome substantial boost to the economy”, with crowds of up to 300,000 expected for the events.