Dublin: 3°C Saturday 2 January 2021
'Prepare ourselves for some quite worrying numbers': Nolan warns of an increase in case and hospital numbers

Dr Nolan said that there are expected to be over 3,000 new cases reported tonight.

By Tadgh McNally Saturday 2 Jan 2021, 2:53 PM
Image: Sam Boal
THE CHAIR OF the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, Dr Philip Nolan has said that Ireland could see between 3,000 and 6,000 cases a day at the peak of the third wave.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Saturday with Katie Hannon, Nolan said that current growth in virus figures is exponential, with an increase of between 10% and 11% each day.

According to Nolan, this makes the figures more difficult to predict.

“Because it’s exponential growth, and each day is 10% or 11% greater than the preceding day, very small marginal changes in that level of growth give you very different outcomes in a week or 10 days time.”

Nolan said that the current rate of growth for Covid-19 is compatible with a reproduction rate of between 1.8 and 2, surpassing last weeks estimate of between 1.6 and 1.8.

It is expected that there will be over 3,000 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed tonight, including some of the 9,000 case backlog reported yesterday by Nolan.

“We need to prepare ourselves for some really quite worrying numbers in the coming days, both in case numbers and in in the hospital system.”

Currently, there are 581 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital, with 56 in ICU. There have been 73 admissions to hospital in the last 24 hours.

According to Nolan, Ireland is currently on the trajectory where health services could be impacted due to the influx of Covid-19 patients.

“We’re at the point now where our health services are under threat unless as and from now we fully enter into the spirit of the measures introduced by government. We need a population-wide response here.”

