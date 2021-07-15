Incorrect Covid vaccine mixture given to a number of people at Aviva vaccine centre

A NUMBER OF people were given an incorrect formulation of Pfizer-BioNTech in the Aviva vaccination centre earlier this month.

At a press briefing today, HSE Paul Reid confirmed that a number of patients who received the Pfizer vaccine received an incorrect mixture in their dose where distilled water was used as saline solution.

“We are – from all the information we have – confident that it is confined to a smaller number, smaller timeframe,” Reid said.

“We’re confident it’s confined,” he also said. “It was in one vaccination centre.”

The Times Ireland Edition reported this morning that 126 people were affected by the incorrect mixture.

A statement issued on behalf of Martina Queally, Chief Officer of HSE Community Healthcare East, confirmed that “there was an incident concerning the reconstitution of vials of Pfizer vaccine at the Aviva Vaccination Centre on the morning of Tuesday 6th July”.

The HSE said that vaccinations were temporarily paused for the pharmacy to address the issue. Vaccination service resumed shortly afterward.

“A small cohort of people will need to be re-vaccinated as a precaution,” the statement said. “The individuals concerned have been contacted by the HSE to have appointments arranged.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

HSE National Director Covid Vaccination Programme lead Damien McCallion said that they are confident, from the review undertaken, that “it was a one-off issue in that centre”.

Today, 994 new cases were confirmed in Ireland.