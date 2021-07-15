#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 15 July 2021
Coronavirus: 994 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The number of Coronavirus cases continues to rise.

By Niall O'Connor Thursday 15 Jul 2021, 5:19 PM
1 hour ago 54,162 Views 161 Comments
PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 994 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health has reported that 80 patients with the illness are in hospital today, including 22 in intensive care units.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with the coronavirus disease, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Yesterday there were 783 new cases of Covid-19 and 73 patients in hospital, including 20 in intensive care units. 

 

Niall O'Connor
