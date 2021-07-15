Coronavirus: 994 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 994 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health has reported that 80 patients with the illness are in hospital today, including 22 in intensive care units.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with the coronavirus disease, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Yesterday there were 783 new cases of Covid-19 and 73 patients in hospital, including 20 in intensive care units.