Gardaí appeal for witnesses to aggravated burglary in Arklow

GARDAI ARE APPEALING for witnesses of an aggravated burglary in Arklow in Co Wicklow yesterday.
At around 1:30pm, a number of men forced their way into a property in The Links in the town and assaulted two men, one aged in his 30s and the other in his 40s.
Both men were taken to St Vincent’s Hospital to be treated for their injuries.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Dock Road/Abbeylands Hill area of Arklow, from 1-2pm yesterday who may have witnessed anything to come forward. They are particularly keen that anyone who may have camera footage from this area at this time,including dash-cam, to make this available to investigating Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Arklow Garda station on 0402 32304, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
