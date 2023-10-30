Met Éireann issues Status Yellow rain warning for Kerry tomorrow as Storm Ciarán approaches

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a Status Yellow rain warning to Kerry, beginning tomorrow at 12pm, after it warned that flooding is “likely” to take place across the country as a result of Storm Ciarán.

Storm Ciarán, caused by a deep area of low pressure, was named by the UK Met Office yesterday. Its predecessors, Storm Agnes and Storm Babet, saw significant disruption and damage caused by flooding.

Met Éireann has said there will be heavy showers or longer spells of rain over Ireland with flooding likely in places, as soil is saturated and river levels are high.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Storm Ciarán has been predicted to bring more heavy rain and strong winds.

The office says that indications suggest the heaviest rain and strongest winds will be in Munster and Leinster, again with the likelihood of flooding.

The national meteorological service announced the weather alert on social media this afternoon. Localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility are likely as a result of the rain.

The service has said, in its weekly forecast expectations, that rain will develop in the southwest in the afternoon, later extending northwards over the country.

Trick-or-treaters may consider wearing their rain jackets, as wet conditions are anticipated, across the country, throughout the day and into the night.

The British Met Office has also issued Status Amber rain warnings to Antrim, Armagh and Down until tomorrow morning.

Separately, Status Yellow rain warnings were issued to Antrim, Armagh, Down, Tyrone and Derry until tomorrow afternoon.

In an advisory to Ireland, Met Éireann said: “On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, there will be heavy showers or longer spells of rain at times over Ireland with flooding likely in places, as soils are saturated and river levels are high.”

“Later Wednesday and on Thursday, Storm Ciarán will bring falls of heavy rain and strong winds.

“Current indications suggest the heaviest rain and strongest winds will be in Munster and Leinster with flooding likely,” it added.

Met Éireann expect the weather to be rainy and “largely unsettled” for most of the week, across the majority of the country.

Includes reporting from Press Association