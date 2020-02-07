Müller yoghurts recalled over possible presence of metal pieces

SEVERAL PRODUCTS FROM Müller have been recalled over fears about the presence of small pieces of metal.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland said that the recall referred to some batches of yoghurt, dessert and rice products.

The recall covers several products:

Müller Corner – red fruits, red cherry x 3, blackberry & raspberry x 3. The expiry date is 4 March.

Müller Corner – strawberry x 3, peach & apricot x 3. The expiry date is 26 February and 2 March.

Müller Corner Favourites - 2 x strawberry, 2 x vanilla chocolate balls, 2 x milk chocolate digestive biscuit. The expiry date is 3 March.

Müller Light – raspberry & cranberry x 2, strawberry x 2, cherry x 2. The expiry date is 7 March.

Müller Light – cherry. The expiry date is 13 March.

Müller Light – mango & passionfruit x 2, peach and pineapple x 2, mandarin x 2. The expiry date is 14 March.

Müller Light – Greek style sublime strawberry yoghurt. The expiry date is 7 March.

Müller Rice – 3 x apple, 3 x raspberry. The expiry date is 8 March.

Müller Bliss – Mascarpone Style Yoghurt, Peach & Apricot. The expiry date is 10 March.

The recall alert was issued yesterday.