Friday 18 September 2020
Man (50s) dies after getting into difficulty swimming in Youghal

Gardaí are treating the death as a tragic accident.

By Olivia Kelleher Friday 18 Sep 2020, 10:06 PM
The man went missing in the Caliso Bay area east of Youghal
Image: Google Street View
A MAN IN his fifties has died after he experienced difficulty whilst swimming in Youghal, Co Cork this afternoon.

The alarm was raised at 4pm amid reports that a swimmer from Cork city had gone missing in the Caliso bay area of Youghal.

The crew of Youghal RNLI responded and the lifeboat was launched within minutes. The crew spotted the man in the water shortly before 4.30pm today. He was quickly taken on board.

CPR was carried out on the lifeboat. The man was brought to the shore and further CPR and first aid was undertaken.

However, he was pronounced dead at the scene by a local doctor.

The man’s remains have been taken to Cork University Hospital where a postmortem examination will be conducted.

Members of Youghal RNLI have offered their “sincere condolences” to the family of the deceased. Gardaí are treating the death as a tragic accident.

