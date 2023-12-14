Young fisherman dies on board vessel off Co Cork

A YOUNG CREW member on board a trawler has died after he lost his balance and fell amid poor weather conditions on a vessel 200km off the south west coast of Cork in the early hours of this morning.

In a statement the Department of Transport said that the incident occurred shortly after 12.30am today about one hundred nautical miles west of the Blasket Islands.

“The Coast Guard liaised with the vessel. The crew member was given CPR at the scene, with assistance from Medico Cork via ship’s satellite radio communication system, but tragically to no avail.

“An Garda Siochána were then informed of the incident and the vessel is returning to port.”

It is understood the man was found unconscious. Irish Coast Guard helicopter was deployed. However, unfortunately Valentia Coastguard was subsequently informed that the young man had passed away.

The vessel is expected to be back in Cork by 9pm. The name of the deceased, who is in his twenties and from Co Cork, is being withheld pending the notification of his extended family.

The Irish South and West Fish Producers have said that the deceased was a popular and well respected man. They have extended their condolences to his loved ones at this difficult time.