THE YOUNG GIRL who was critically injured during an attack on Parnell Square last November is “doing well” and has begun the rehabilitation phase of her recovery.

In an update posted today on the verified GoFundMe donation page set up to support the young girl, her family said their “little warrior is doing well”.

The girl, aged 5, and two other children along with their carer were hospitalised following a multiple stabbing at Coláiste Mhuire, Parnell Square.

The two other children, aged five and six, and the carer, Leanne Flynn, have since been discharged from hospital.

“She has been through quite a lot,” added the young girl’s family, “but that hasn’t stopped her from smiling and being curious.”

Her family added that the past weeks “have shown us even more so how resilient she is” and that they are determined to match her strength.

The family also noted that the young girl has “only begun the rehabilitation phase”.

In an update posted last month, the girl’s family revealed that she had “some serious tummy issues” and that she had been “undergoing rehabilitation therapies” as a result.

A man in his 50s, Riad Bouchaker, has been charged in relation to the attack.