Young girl who died in drowning incident in Co Cork yesterday named locally

A YOUNG GIRL who died in a swimming accident in Fountainstown, Co Cork has been named as Emily Roman.

She was a second class pupil at Templebreedy National School in Co Cork.

Bishop Paul Colton, Church of Ireland Bishop of Cork, is patron of the school.

He said that there was widespread devastation at the death of Emily, who would have turned eight tomorrow.

“The entire school community in our small Church of Ireland school in Crosshaven, County Cork, together with the local parish and community, are in shock and are utterly devastated at the death of our 2nd class pupil Emily Roman.

“Most of all we are all heartbroken for Emily’s family and loved ones.

“Emily would have been eight years old tomorrow. Emily and her twin brother have been in our school since they joined Junior Infants in 2020.

“Most of us cannot begin to imagine the suffering that this family must now be going through. We are all, however, in shock and devastated.”

Bishop Colton offered his condolences to the family of the young child.

Advertisement

“On behalf of us all in the Church of Ireland, in general, and in connection with Templebreedy National School and Templebreedy Parish, in particular, I too extend our sincere sympathy to everyone in the Roman family.”

“A tragedy like this is having Atraumatic effect also on this small parish school at the start of this new school year, and also the wider community. I am visiting the school this morning and throughout the day.”

He added that practical support and prayers are assured for everyone in the school community and thanked the emergency services for their swift and diligent responses.

“Emily’s family, her fellow students, the school Principal, Doris Bryan, the teachers, staff, parents and guardians and members of the Board of Management. I extend sympathy to you all.

“I am also very conscious of the role played by the first responders, some of whom I know personally, and everyone in the rescue services and I’m conscious of the impact a tragedy such as this has on each of them as individuals. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.”

Doris Byran the school principal, who is also Emily’s class-teacher in second class, describes her as a kind child with a bubbly personality.

“She had a beautiful smile. She was greatly loved by everyone and was very popular with all her friends. She was also very artistic and a gifted young girl.

“On behalf of the school I extend our deepest sympathies to Emily’s parents and to her older sister and twin brother.

“We are doing our best at the moment to make our school a safe space for all our school community to be together and to support each other as we remember Emily and come to terms with what has happened. Again our primary focus, for Emily’s sake, is with her family and loved ones.”

“The school has implemented its Critical Incident Plan. Psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) are already here and are supporting and advising the school in our efforts to stand alongside everyone in our school community, especially students and staff.

“We are also being supported by our local clergy and our bishop.”