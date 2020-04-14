Young man killed in Fermanagh named as PSNI appeals for information

THE YOUNG MAN who died following an incident in Fermanagh at the weekend has been named as John Paul McDonagh.

The 18-year-old was taken to hospital after he was seriously injured during an altercation in Enniskillen on Saturday night. He died in hospital yesterday morning.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has launched a murder inquiry.

At around 8.40pm on Saturday, it was reported that an altercation was ongoing at Coolcullen Meadow in Enniskillen involving a number of men who were brandishing weapons.

Police went to the scene and found two men – including the teenager who died and another man (24) – who had sustained wounds to their legs and were subsequently hospitalised.

It is believed another man involved in the incident had left the scene before officers arrived.

A 19-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident and he has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Detectives from the PSNI have appealed for information about the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Our enquiries are continuing and I would continue to appeal for anyone who has information which may assist our investigation to call us on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 2257 of 11/04/20.”

Alternatively, information can be anonymously provided via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.