Dublin: 7 °C Monday 13 April, 2020
Murder inquiry launched after 18-year-old dies in Fermanagh

The man had been taken to hospital after he was seriously injured during an altercation in Enniskillen on Saturday night.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 13 Apr 2020, 11:57 AM
32 minutes ago 4,839 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5073410
Image: Shutterstock/Min Jing
Image: Shutterstock/Min Jing

A MURDER INQUIRY into the death of a male teenager in Fermanagh at the weekend has been launched by detectives in Northern Ireland. 

The 18-year-old had been taken to hospital after he was seriously injured during an altercation in Enniskillen on Saturday night. 

He passed away in hospital this morning. The teenager had been living in the Enniskillen area for some time. 

At around 8.40pm on Saturday, it was reported that an altercation was ongoing at Coolcullen Meadow in Enniskillen involving a number of men who were brandishing weapons. 

Police went to the scene and found two men – including the teenager who died and another man (24) – who had sustained wounds to their legs and were subsequently hospitalised. 

It is believed another man involved in the incident had left the scene before officers arrives. 

A 19-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident and he has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries. 

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said the PSNI’s investigation continues this morning.

“I am appealing to the public to help us establish exactly what happened and who was involved,” Caldwell said.  

“If you witnessed the altercation, please get in touch with us by calling 101 and ask for detectives investigating this murder.”

Caldwell also appealed to anyone who captured footage of it on their phone, or anyone driving in the area who may have captured the incident on their dash cams, to bring this forward to police. 

“I would also appeal to the male who is also believed to have been involved in the incident, and who had left the scene before our officers arrived, to make contact with us today and tell us what happened,” he said. 

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call detectives on 101, and quote reference number 2257 of 11/04/20. 

People with information can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

