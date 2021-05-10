Your evening longread: Sixty years on - how the Bay of Pigs invasion began, and failed

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Bay of Pigs

The story behind the Bay of Pigs invasion, where the US failed to overthrow Fidel Castro’s regime in Cuba.

(BBC, approx 19 mins reading time)

There are more prisoners besides those arriving in the “lorry of death”. In total, spread out across several vehicles, there are nearly 1,100 detainees. They are the survivors of the 2506 Brigade, an army of 1,400 youths who hours before had failed in their attempt to invade Cuba, crushed at Giron beach by Fidel Castro’s forces. Most are Cuban exiles who, following Castro’s victory, were recruited and trained by the CIA to overthrow the island’s revolutionary government.