Tuesday 18 May 2021
Your evening longread: Japan and its 'Olympics problem'

We bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off the news.

By Aoife Barry
Image: Shutterstock/Chaay_Tee
Image: Shutterstock/Chaay_Tee

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday. And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle. 

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Japan and the Olympics

An article on how the Olympics have become a symbol of the Japanese government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

(The New Yorker, approx 7 mins reading time)

Immunizations for the nation’s nearly five million frontline health-care workers began in February, but less than a third of this group has been fully vaccinated. And efforts to vaccinate the population at large began only in April, with citizens sixty-five and older; as of May 13th, only forty-five thousand senior citizens had completed both doses of the Pfizer regimen. (Due to bureaucratic red tape, Pfizer remains the only vaccine currently approved for use in Japan.) Infections continue to rage in major cities

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
