Your evening longread: Japan and its 'Olympics problem'

Japan and the Olympics

An article on how the Olympics have become a symbol of the Japanese government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

(The New Yorker, approx 7 mins reading time)

Immunizations for the nation’s nearly five million frontline health-care workers began in February, but less than a third of this group has been fully vaccinated. And efforts to vaccinate the population at large began only in April, with citizens sixty-five and older; as of May 13th, only forty-five thousand senior citizens had completed both doses of the Pfizer regimen. (Due to bureaucratic red tape, Pfizer remains the only vaccine currently approved for use in Japan.) Infections continue to rage in major cities