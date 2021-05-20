Your evening longread: The Aboriginal boy teaching Australia a lesson

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday. And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle.

Australia

A documentary about the education experience of 10-year-old Dujuan Hoosan, who is Aboriginal, has been showing white Australia its failures when it comes to indigenous people.

Soon afterwards, he gets angry and smashes a window; he is sent home and risks being suspended. He also starts skipping school, and this could have serious consequences – under strict rules brought in with the aim of improving educational outcomes for Aboriginal children, attendance is directly linked to income support and family assistance. If children are regularly absent, their parents’ welfare payments can be stopped. It also increases their risk of being taken into care.