Your evening longread: Kate Winslet on Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet

Did you catch the amazing series Mare of Easttown? Here’s Kate Winslet talking about making it.

(The Guardian, approx 12 mins reading time)

If she takes a prop home from each of her films, it’s no wonder she needed to build a barn. Now 45, Winslet has been working for two-thirds of her life, hopping in and out of Hollywood blockbusters (Titanic, in 1997), to quickly accept an Oscar (she was the first actress to get four Oscar nominations before the age of 30, winning one for The Reader, in 2008) or make a surreal, existential masterpiece (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, in 2004), or dedicate one of her Baftas (in 2016, Best Supporting Actress in Steve Jobs) to “all the girls who are doubting themselves”, remembering the time her school drama teacher advised her to “settle for the fat girl parts”.