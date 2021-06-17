Your evening longread: The Amazon that customers don't see

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Amazon

A look behind the scenes at Amazon’s JFK8 fulfillment centre in the US, and its staffing issues during Covid.

(New York Times, approx 25 mins reading time)

In contrast to its precise, sophisticated processing of packages, Amazon’s model for managing people — heavily reliant on metrics, apps and chatbots — was uneven and strained even before the coronavirus arrived, with employees often having to act as their own caseworkers, interviews and records show. Amid the pandemic, Amazon’s system burned through workers, resulted in inadvertent firings and stalled benefits, and impeded communication, casting a shadow over a business success story for the ages.