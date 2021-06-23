#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 23 June 2021
Your evening longread: What makes the ultimate Hollywood power couple

We bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off the news.

By Aoife Barry Wednesday 23 Jun 2021, 8:30 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Featureflash Photo Agency
Image: Shutterstock/Featureflash Photo Agency

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle. 

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Hollywood power couple

A look at what makes the Hollywood power couple, and we we like to get obsessed with them.

(BBC, approx 10 mins reading time)

…think of the onscreen rapport over the years between real-life married pair Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy, whose fast-paced squabbling and opposites-attract humour took them through classic screwball romances like Woman of the Year (1942) and Adam’s Rib (1949). Their screen chemistry made them all the more lovable in the public’s eyes. Such was the case, too, with Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor, who would star in 11 films together over the 60s and 70s. This run began with Cleopatra (1963), on the set of which the two met, but the combination of sexual heat and emotional volatility they were known for in real life is maybe best translated to screen in the vicious marriage drama Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966). It’s not always a necessity that Hollywood power couples have potent screen chemistry, but it certainly helps the public imagination when they do.

Read all the Evening Longreads here> 

About the author:

Aoife Barry
