Your Evening Longread: The epic new TV show that could be the next Game of Thrones

Wheel of Time

Wheel of Time is an epic TV show that its creators Amazon made to put Game of Thrones to shame – here’s how they filmed it.

(GQ, approx 25 mins reading time)

The Sopranos and other shows from TV’s so-called golden age may have proved that TV was an adult medium, worthy of taking seriously, but it was series like The Walking Dead and Thrones that suggested that prestige TV could also be Jaws—something spectacular and made for all of America. For skeptical executives, it destigmatized genre storytelling: It was on a respectable network and won Emmys, setting the stage and priming the audience for the Marvel- and Star Wars-ification of TV now. Thrones—shot in dozens of locations on multiple continents with multiple casts—also proved that you could go nearly infinitely big on a small screen. “From a production standpoint, everything they pulled off on Thrones someone would’ve told you was impossible,” Greenwald said. “The sheer scale of it, the locations, the cost, the ambition of it—that blew the lid off what people were expecting.”