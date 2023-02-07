Advertisement

ChatGPT
# AI
Poll: How do you feel about new AI technology?
Let us know.
GOOGLE HAS ANNOUNCED it is launching its own artificial intelligence service to rival ChatGPT.

The programme, which will be known as Bard, is currently being tested but is to be rolled out in the coming weeks. 

ChatGPT takes the form of a chatbot which responds to commands and prompts such as explaining scientific concepts, writing scenes for a play, summarising lengthy articles or even writing lines of computer code.

This morning we want to know: How do you feel about new AI technology?


Wary (558)
Excited (196)
Nothing at all  (133)



5
