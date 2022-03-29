Poll: Do you have a pension?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
THE CABINET WILL be updated later today on plans for an on auto-enrolment of pensions plan for anyone earning more than €20,000.
The scheme is a new savings and investment scheme for employees which will see the State and employers contribute towards employee pensions.
Approximately 750,000 employees who are aged between 23 and 60, earning over €20,000 across employments, and who are not already enrolled in an occupational pension scheme will be affected.
With all that in mind this morning we want to know: Do you have a pension?
