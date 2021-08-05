Zappone saga: Calls for Varadkar to make statement amid review of guidance for outdoor events

THERE HAVE BEEN calls for Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to make a further statement on the Katherine Zappone controversy and the advice from government that outdoor social events of up to 200 people are permitted under Covid-19 regulations.

Zappone announced yesterday that she will not take up a UN Special Envoy role after it was revealed that the former minister had held a large social event outdoors at Dublin’s Merrion Hotel at which Varadkar attended.

In a statement yesterday evening the government said the Attorney General had advised that such events are legally allowed.

The nomination of Zappone to the position by Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney had already proved controversial, with Coveney himself admitting that Taoiseach Micheál Martin had not been told about it before the nomination was raised at Cabinet.

Zappone was formerly an independent TD and a minister in the 2016-2020 Fine Gael minority administration.

Varadkar said in a statement that he was “present for about 45 minutes” at the Merrion Hotel event and that he “confirmed in advance directly with her, and with the hotel management on arrival, that the event was compliant with Covid regulations”.

Speaking to reporters this morning, Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane said that Varadkar has more questions to answer.

“The Tánaiste is at the centre of this scandal, he needs to make a statement in my view today, he needs to make a statement as to why he attended the event in the Merrion Hotel, he needs to make a statement as to why we’re now seeing a scrambling by government to retrospectively approve the guidelines or change the guidelines or interpret the guidelines to justify an event that took place,” the Waterford TD said.

It’s very telling that we’re not hearing from any government representative. It’s very telling that nobody from Fine Gael is making themselves available to the media. It’s also very telling that the industry itself, the hospitality industry, were unaware of the fact that up to 200 people are permitted for a social event outdoors in a pub or restaurant or hotel.

The CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland has said the industry was not aware that up to 200 people could attend outdoor events, and said the sector was owed an apology.

Adrian Cummins told Newstalk: “There’s a lot of businesses that have turned away a lot of business over the last number of weeks because they did not know, through the Failte Ireland guidelines, that they could have up to 200 people at an outdoor event.”

Question- if the event for 50 people didn’t happen



When would the Hospitality industry have known the maximum capacity for an outdoor event was 200, and verified by the Attorney General — Adrian Cummins 🇮🇪🇪🇺 (@adriancummins) August 4, 2021

Speaking on RTÉ’s News at One today, Fine Gael TD and Minister of State in the Department of Foreign Affairs Colm Brophy said he would like “clarity” on the guidelines from Fáilte Ireland.

Brophy refused to say that Fáilte Ireland’s guidelines had been incorrect but that regulations have been “changing” frequently.

“What we have is, between the regulations and the guidelines, we have a lack of clarity and that has been acknowledged. So what we’re now going to do is going through the actual guidelines and through the work of Fáilte Ireland, who are meeting I believe today, we will have more clarity,” he said.

Brophy also said that he did not know whether Fáilte Ireland had checked with the Attorney General before issuing its most recent guidelines.

Speaking earlier on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne programme, Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall compared the saga to last year’s ‘Golfgate’ controversy in that it appeared to demonstrate a more lax attitude to the rules among “an inner circle”.

“I’m saying this is the attitude of certain people who view themselves as being in an inner circle and that rules don’t apply to them, they apply to everybody else. And there is that same sense about this event. You know it is very strange that nobody else knew that an event like this was permissible,” she said.

The government should have been clear about what is permissible because all over the country there has been people trying to organise different events, weddings, for example, if people knew that you could have an outdoor event for up to 200 people, I’m sure lots of people and lots of venues would have been organising outdoor weddings, but that wasn’t clear to anybody at all.

She added: “It is strange that it’s only after an event involves the Tánaiste and others that would be seen to be insiders that we would get this legal advice.”

Speaking on the same programme, Fianna Fáil TD Niall Collins acknowledged that government advice to people “could have been made clearer”.

Another Fianna Fáil representative, Minister of State Mary Butler, told WLR FM that the way the Zappone nomination was handled was “a complete shambles”.

“I’m not questioning, for one moment, the bone fides of Katherine Zappone, though she exercised good judgment by not accepting the position. But to be honest, it’s very, very disappointing what has transpired in the past week,” Mary Butler told Deise Today this morning.

“It’s a complete shambles, I’m not going to try and pretend it isn’t. I can understand why people are so upset.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Speaking about the government’s decision yesterday to release a statement quoting Attorney General advice, Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan said it sent out the wrong message.

Hourigan said the Attorney General was “technically correct”, but it was not in the spirit of the public health advice and had sent out the message “that it’s OK for 200 people to get together in a field and have a party”.

“I have to say the thing I’m sorriest about is the intervention of the Attorney General yesterday. I think that was incredibly unhelpful,” Hourigan told Newstalk.

I think the message that has gone out now is that it’s OK for 200 people to get together in a field and have a party.

“There is a difference between the law and guidelines. And I think the only way we’ve managed to do things over the last 18 months is through consent, and through the cooperation of people.