Appeal for missing man from Dublin as gardaí and family 'extremely concerned for his safety'

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal to the public for the assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 31-year-old man missing from Dublin.

Zilvinas Duda has been missing from the Ongar area since Saturday 13 July.

His car, an 04 Grey Audi A3 Hatchback, was located abandoned on the Staleen Road, Donore, Co Meath 13 July.

He is described as being approximately 6’2″ in height, of a slim build, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Gardaí and his family are extremely concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 6667000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.