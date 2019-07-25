This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Appeal for missing man from Dublin as gardaí and family 'extremely concerned for his safety'

Zilvinas Duda has been missing from the Ongar area of Dublin since Saturday 13 July.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 25 Jul 2019, 10:05 PM
Zilvinas Duda
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal to the public for the assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 31-year-old man missing from Dublin. 

Zilvinas Duda has been missing from the Ongar area since Saturday 13 July. 

His car, an 04 Grey Audi A3 Hatchback, was located abandoned on the Staleen Road, Donore, Co Meath 13 July. 

He is described as being approximately 6’2″ in height, of a slim build, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Gardaí and his family are extremely concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 6667000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

