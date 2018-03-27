  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

5 stories, 5 minutes, 5 o’clock…

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 27 Mar 2018, 4:55 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GONE: Ireland is to expel one Russian diplomat from the country in response to the nerve agent attack in Salisbury.

2. #VOLUNTARY: The Road Safety Authority has said people who are applying for a driving licence will not need a PSC card after all.

3. #END OF THE ROAD: The Taoiseach announced his controversial Strategic Communications Unit will be wound down.

4. #THIN BLUE LINE: The annual conference for the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors has heard from a garda who said he feared for his life when attacked while on duty.

5.#TWO YEARS ON: Prince’s toxicology report showed a very high level of fentanyl, experts said today.

Michelle Hennessy
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Jury in rugby rape trial will continue deliberating on charges tomorrow
The 5 at 5: Tuesday
'The answer lies with the Polish community': GardaÃ­ ask for help finding man missing since 2014
Taoiseach says expulsion of Russian diplomat from Ireland is an 'act of solidarity' with the UK
