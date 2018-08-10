The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #HOMELESS: A mother who spent Wednesday night in a garda station with her six children has said experiencing homelessness is “the most horrible thing”.

2. #SHOOTING: Four people were killed by a gunman in the city of Fredericton in eastern Canada.

3. #EMERGENCY: A transatlantic flight made an emergency landing at Shannon Airport this morning after the crew reported smoke on board.

#4. RACIST: An ex-White House staffer has penned a memoir which claims that Donald Trump is a racist who regularly uses the N-word.

5. #ROG: Former Munster and Ireland out-half Ronan O’Gara is set to be inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame.