The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CRUMLIN: Gardaí appealed for information after a man was stabbed to death in Dublin last night.

2. #CAO: Over 50,000 students today received their third level offers from the CAO. Check the points here and all the information from our Facebook Live earlier this afternoon.

3. #CATALONIA: Police near Barcelona are treating an attempted knife assault on officers as a terrorist attack.

4. #MEASLES: Cases of the disease have reached a record high across Europe.

5. #WONKY FRUIT: A third of fruit and vegetables are deemed ‘too ugly to sell’ every year.