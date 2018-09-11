This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Tuesday

Here’s what’s making the news this morning.

By Ceimin Burke Tuesday 11 Sep 2018, 7:58 AM
Image: Shutterstock/shityagina
Image: Shutterstock/shityagina

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day. 

1. #CERVICAL CHECK: The husband of one of the women affected by the Cervical Check scandal, has said the leaking of a report into to the controversy is disrespectful.

2. #WAR CRIMES: The US has threatened to hit the International Criminal Court with sanctions if it prosecutes Americans who served in Afghanistan with war crimes.

3. #HURRICANE FLORENCE: More than one million people have been told to evacuate as Hurricane Florence approaches the US east coast. 

4. #RYANAIR: Budget airline Ryanair has banned the media from its annual general meeting this month.

5.#SPEED LIMIT: More 30km/h zones are set to be introduced  in Dublin following the publication of a new report that has strongly recommended extending the speed limit.

6.#OP-ED: The White House press secretary, Sarah Sanders, has said that the US Department of Justice should “look into” the identity of the anonymous writer of the New York Times op-ed that criticised Donald Trump’s ability to be president, The Guardian reports.

7.#DISMISSAL: A warehouse worker was fired  from his €37,000 job for drinking a soft drink and putting it back.

8.#WORLD TRADE CENTER: More than 1,100 victims  of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center have yet to be identified.

9.#ROY KEANE: More than 40% of people support Roy Keane and Martin O’Neill in their roles managing the Irish football team.

