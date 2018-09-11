The 9 at 9: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CERVICAL CHECK: The husband of one of the women affected by the Cervical Check scandal, has said the leaking of a report into to the controversy is disrespectful.

2. #WAR CRIMES: The US has threatened to hit the International Criminal Court with sanctions if it prosecutes Americans who served in Afghanistan with war crimes.

3. #HURRICANE FLORENCE: More than one million people have been told to evacuate as Hurricane Florence approaches the US east coast.

4. #RYANAIR: Budget airline Ryanair has banned the media from its annual general meeting this month.

5.#SPEED LIMIT: More 30km/h zones are set to be introduced in Dublin following the publication of a new report that has strongly recommended extending the speed limit.

6.#OP-ED: The White House press secretary, Sarah Sanders, has said that the US Department of Justice should “look into” the identity of the anonymous writer of the New York Times op-ed that criticised Donald Trump’s ability to be president, The Guardian reports.

7.#DISMISSAL: A warehouse worker was fired from his €37,000 job for drinking a soft drink and putting it back.

8.#WORLD TRADE CENTER: More than 1,100 victims of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center have yet to be identified.

9.#ROY KEANE: More than 40% of people support Roy Keane and Martin O’Neill in their roles managing the Irish football team.