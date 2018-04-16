The 8 at 8: Monday

Source: Shutterstock/Nishihama

EVERY MORNING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #MISCARRIAGE OF JUSTICE:Â A Dublin man is likely to have his conviction quashed after spending 11 months in prison, after another man came forward and claimed responsibility for the crime.

2. #SYRIA:Â French president Emmanuel Macron says he â€˜convincedâ€™ Donald Trump to keep troops in Syria.

3. #HOMELESS DEATH:Â A homeless man has been found dead in a chair in Tallaght Hospital.

4. #NO LOVE LOST:Â Former FBI director James Comey has described Donald Trump as being â€˜morally unfitâ€™ to be president in an explosive TV interview in the US.

5. #HORRIBLE WEATHER:Â Itâ€™s going to be very wet and windy tonight, and some flooding is expected.

6. #HERO:Â A Dublin pharmacist has been praised for saving the life of a 17-year-old tourist who had entered anaphylactic shock after suffering a severe allergic reaction.

7. #INM:Â The Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement will be in the High Court today seeking for inspectors to be granted to investigate the goings on at Independent News and Media after an alleged mass data breach.

8. #BARBARA BUSH:Â The 92-year-old former American first lady is reportedly in failing health, and not likely to seek additional medical treatment.

Comments are closed for legal reasons