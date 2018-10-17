The 9 at 9: Wednesday

Source: Shutterstock/Little Star

1. #PRESIDENCY: Here’s what the presidential candidates think about Trump, Brexit and the Eighth Amendment.

2. #JOBS JOBS JOBS: 400 new jobs are on the way for technology firm Voxpro in Cork.

3. #REJECTED: Complaints about Pat Kenny’s treatment of Maria Steen during the debates on the Eighth Amendment have been rejected by the BAI.

4. #SERIOUS LEAD: Michael D Higgins has as many first preference votes as the rest of the presidential candidates combined, per a new poll.

5. #LEGAL: Cannabis is legal across Canada from today and 109 stores are selling it immediately.

6. #SORRY ABOUT THAT: Gavin Duffy has apologised for there being three candidates for the presidency emanating from Dragon’s Den.

7. #WOOD QUAY: A new documentary looks at one of the most controversial events of the 1970s – the bulldozing of Dublin’s Wood Quay.

8. #SMARTPHONES: Develop a national protocol on smartphone and social media use, a mental health committee has told the government.

9. #WORKING EXTENSION: Teachers will be allowed work beyond 70 in their final school year under a new law.

