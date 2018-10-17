This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 17 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Wednesday

Michael D Higgins polling twice as well as rest of field, and complaints against Pat Kenny over the Eighth rejected – it’s the 9 at 9.

By Cianan Brennan Wednesday 17 Oct 2018, 8:31 AM
1 hour ago 3,271 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4290663

Updated 1 hour ago

shutterstock_584328232 Source: Shutterstock/Little Star

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PRESIDENCY: Here’s what the presidential candidates think about Trump, Brexit and the Eighth Amendment.

2. #JOBS JOBS JOBS: 400 new jobs are on the way for technology firm Voxpro in Cork.

3. #REJECTED: Complaints about Pat Kenny’s treatment of Maria Steen during the debates on the Eighth Amendment have been rejected by the BAI

4. #SERIOUS LEAD: Michael D Higgins has as many first preference votes as the rest of the presidential candidates combined, per a new poll.

5. #LEGAL: Cannabis is legal across Canada from today and 109 stores are selling it immediately.

6. #SORRY ABOUT THAT: Gavin Duffy has apologised for there being three candidates for the presidency emanating from Dragon’s Den.

7. #WOOD QUAY: A new documentary looks at one of the most controversial events of the 1970s – the bulldozing of Dublin’s Wood Quay

8. #SMARTPHONES: Develop a national protocol on smartphone and social media use, a mental health committee has told the government.

9. #WORKING EXTENSION: Teachers will be allowed work beyond 70 in their final school year under a new law.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		FactCheck: How does President Michael D Higgins pay for his dog grooming bills?
    62,243  79
    2
    		Donald Trump tweets insult at Stormy Daniels and threatens to 'go after' her
    57,725  72
    3
    		'Shocked and disappointed': DCU society suspended from hosting social events over inappropriate conduct at meeting
    47,222  25
    Fora
    1
    		Blanchardstown Centre wants a new supermarket to fix its convenience store 'deficiency'
    935  0
    2
    		'We went on strike for 10 days - that was without doubt the worst mistake I've ever made'
    232  0
    3
    		Paddy Power was fined £2.2m for letting punters use stolen money to place bets
    201  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Ireland vs Wales, Uefa Nations League
    85,192  80
    2
    		Defeat to weakened Wales increases pressure on Ireland boss Martin O'Neill
    33,380  111
    3
    		Ireland U19s defeat Netherlands to finish qualifying round with 100% record
    23,789  19
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Chris Evans perfectly summed up toxic masculinity while taking down Piers Morgan
    15,833  4
    2
    		Kanye West's trip to Uganda has given us yet another reason to dislike him
    7,183  2
    3
    		Why Lady Gaga's suit may become the aesthetic that ultimately shapes her legacy
    6,062  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Woman suspected of slicing civil servantâs throat goes on trial
    Woman suspected of slicing civil servant’s throat goes on trial
    Criminal Courts of Justice complex evacuated in large-scale drill
    Man who assaulted wife, hitting her twice across the head, gets suspended sentence
    GARDAí
    Almost â¬1m worth of cocaine, heroin and cannabis seized in Dublin
    Almost €1m worth of cocaine, heroin and cannabis seized in Dublin
    Man (20s) wounded in face and neck in Finglas stabbing
    Locals express disgust after fire at 'iconic' former parochial house in Limerick
    DUBLIN
    As it happened: Ireland vs Wales, Uefa Nations League
    As it happened: Ireland vs Wales, Uefa Nations League
    Two assailants sought by gardaí after shooting in Clondalkin
    Why a loss tonight could have a big impact on Ireland's hopes of playing in Dublin at Euro 2020
    LEO VARADKAR
    Affordable homes to be built on private lands through 'quid pro quo' negotiations
    Affordable homes to be built on private lands through 'quid pro quo' negotiations
    Taoiseach wants to avoid 'dilly-dallying' but confidence and supply deal 'unlikely' by Halloween
    'I don't know where he's getting his information': Coveney denies Howlin claims on Brexit backstop deferral

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie