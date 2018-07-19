The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start your day.

1. #THE BORDER: British Prime Minister Theresa May visiting Northern Ireland today as she fights with her own party over Brexit.

2. #CHANGING TUNE: Backpedaling on his comments in Helsinki, Donald Trump says he would hold Vladimir Putin personally responsible for election meddling.

3. #SALISBURY: Reports in the UK say that police have identified the perpetrators in the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal with nerve agent Novichok.

4. #DIGGING IN: Archaeologists investigating medieval remains on a dig in Dublin city centre are going on a day-long strike today over pay.

5. #DISPOSED: Up to 200 million single use coffee cups are thrown away every year in Ireland, about 22,000 an hour.

6. #CENTRAL BANK: The Financial Service Ombudsman has received over 900 complaints about the ongoing tracker mortgage scandal.

7. #HOLLYWOOD: Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers are calling the dismiss of a lawsuit by actress Ashley Judd on the grounds that she had made a sexual “deal” with him.

8. #LUAS: The President of the Maynooth University Students’ Union has appealed an unsuccessful action against Luas operator Transdev.

9. #WORKPLACE: A technician for a wind energy company who was dismissed for backing up a false story ‘to protect a teammate’ has been awarded €50,000 compensation.