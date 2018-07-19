This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 20 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Donald Trump says he would hold Putin personally responsible for election meddling

Trump has been backpedaling on on comments he made in Helsinki.

By AFP Thursday 19 Jul 2018, 7:22 AM
17 hours ago 19,461 Views 130 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4135546

Source: CBS Evening News/YouTube

UNDER FIRE AS siding with the Kremlin, President Donald Trump has insisted that he told Russian leader Vladimir Putin firmly during their summit in Helsinki that the United States would not tolerate meddling in its elections.

“I let him know we can’t have this, we’re not going to have it, and that’s the way it’s going to be,” Trump said in an interview with CBS.

Asked if he held Putin personally responsible for interference in the November 2016 presidential vote, Trump replied: “Well, I would, because he’s in charge of the country, just like I consider myself to be responsible for things that happen in this country.”

Trump said he had been “very strong on the fact that we can’t have meddling, we can’t have any of that.”

Trump has been under bipartisan fire in Washington for failing to publicly confront Putin over the election interference at the press conference that followed their Helsinki talks.

Trump has also appeared on several occasions to question the US intelligence findings that Russia interfered to undermine Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. Putin denies any Russian interference.

Trump did this in Helsinki, too, and executed a convoluted walkback of those remarks on Tuesday, saying he misspoke in Finland.

Again yesterday, he told CBS he agreed with those US findings.

“Yeah and I’ve said that before,” he said. “I have said that numerous times before, and I would say that is true, yeah.”

Asked then if he thinks Putin is lying to him, Trump said: “I don’t want to get into whether or not he’s lying.”

Earlier , Trump claimed that no US president has been as “tough” as him on Russia.

“We’re doing very well, probably as well as anybody has ever done with Russia,” Trump said at a cabinet meeting at the White House. “Look at what we’ve done. Look at sanctions.

“And I think President Putin knows that better than anybody,” Trump said. “He understands it, and he’s not happy about it.

“And he shouldn’t be happy about it because there’s never been a president as tough on Russia as I have been.”

Source: CBS Evening News/YouTube

But when asked if Russia was still targeting the United States, Trump appeared to reply “no” — an assertion that would contradict the assessment of US intelligence chief Dan Coats, who said Monday that Russia was involved in “ongoing, pervasive efforts to undermine our democracy.”

That forced a tortured clarification of his remarks for the second day in a row.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, in the face of repeated questioning from reporters, insisted that Trump was saying “no” to further questions from reporters and not replying to the query about Russia.

She said the threat to the US electoral system “still exists, which is why we are taking steps to prevent it.”

FBI director Christopher Wray insisted yesterday evening that the US intelligence community view has not changed.

That position, Wray said at a security forum in Aspen, Colorado, is that “Russia attempted to interfere with the last election and that it continues to engage in malign influence operations to this day.”

Subpoena the interpreter?

Democrats and some members of Trump’s own Republican Party have criticised him for accepting at face value Putin’s denial that Russia interfered in the vote.

Democratic lawmakers meanwhile pushed for Congress to subpoena Trump’s summit interpreter to find out what transpired during his private meeting with Putin.

The two leaders held two hours of closed-door talks with no one else present but the interpreters.

Democrats say the woman who translated for Trump — and the notes she likely took — could provide critical information about the meeting.

“We want the interpreter to come before the committee. We want to see the notes,” Senator Bob Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told MSNBC.

“We’re going to have a massive effort to try to get to what happened.”

Senator Bob Corker, a Republican who chairs the committee, said he understands the request and was “looking into precedent” to see if it was viable.

The White House is likely to block the move, arguing that the president is not required to reveal private conversations and that an aide, such as a translator, should not be compelled to do so.

Asked if a recording of the meeting existed, Sanders said: “I’m not aware of one.”

Source: CBS Evening News/YouTube

‘Double negative’

Faced with outrage at home, Trump said Tuesday that he accepted the intelligence community’s assessment that Russia had meddled in the election.

He also offered a twisted explanation of his assertion in Helsinki that he could not see “any reason” why Russia would interfere, claiming he misspoke.

“In a key sentence in my remarks, I said the word ‘would’ instead of ‘wouldn’t',” Trump said.

“The sentence should have been, ‘I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t be Russia.’ Sort of a double negative,” he added.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election meddling and possible collusion with the Trump campaign has increasingly put pressure on the White House.

The president has dubbed it a “witch hunt,” and repeatedly denied any collusion.

But the investigation is progressing, as evidenced by the indictment of 12 Russian military intelligence agents tomorrow — timing that was embarrassing ahead of the summit.

© – AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (130)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Irish teen dies after falling from hotel balcony in Majorca
81,721  25
2
Poll: Are you happy that we'll have a presidential election?
48,836  132
3
GAA refuses permission for Liam Miller tribute match to be hosted at Páirc Uí Chaoimh
48,499  197
Fora
1
Despite Ireland's craft beer boom, people are getting less fond of their pints
475  0
2
Parcel Motel is facing a crackdown on Dublin depots it opened without permission
429  0
3
‘In the recession, we had to nearly give products away just to keep containers moving’
190  0
The42
1
US host spars with French envoy over 'African-ness' of World Cup champs
31,827  46
2
Medal-winning Olympic figure skater stabbed to death aged 25
27,601  6
3
'I’m stronger mentally from my experiences in England. It was a frustrating time'
24,136  13
DailyEdge
1
Two Love Island contestants have reportedly left the villa
24,640  0
2
Can we take a moment to remember A Wear please?
8,832  5
3
Miley Cyrus has reportedly called off her wedding to Liam Hemsworth... It's The Dredge
6,040  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
DONEGAL
Donegal teenager acquitted of raping schoolmate after meeting at a takeaway
Donegal teenager acquitted of raping schoolmate after meeting at a takeaway
Man in serious yet stable condition after Donegal boat capsize results in two deaths
Two die after boat gets into difficulty off Malin Head
FACEBOOK
Zuckerberg says Holocaust denial is 'deeply offensive' after criticism over comments
Zuckerberg says Holocaust denial is 'deeply offensive' after criticism over comments
Naughten to meet Facebook management to discuss 'deep concerns' about harmful content
Retail Excellence suspends partnership with Facebook after undercover reporter exposes violations
COURTS
Teenager jailed after deliberately driving car at garda patrol vehicle
Teenager jailed after deliberately driving car at garda patrol vehicle
Cliff Richard wins €235,000 court case against the BBC
'No place in a modern justice system': Poor box receipts up despite minister's promise to scrap it

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie