The 9 at 9: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #STORM ELEANOR: Wind warnings remain in place and 27,000 homes are without power as severe weather causes disruption across the country.

2. #THREATS: US President Donald Trump has said that his “nuclear button is much bigger and more powerful” than Kim Jong Un’s.

3. #TAXIS: A group of young men are believed to be behind a number of attacks on taxi drivers in west Dublin.

4. #(UN)TIDIEST TOWNS: Ireland’s cleanest and most littered areas have revealed in a new survey.

5. #LONG HAUL: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that he regrets previously stating that the would retire from politics by the age of 51.

6. #TRAGEDY: A bus plunged over a seaside cliff in Peru killing at least 48 people on a precarious stretch known as the “Devil’s Curve”.

7. #AUSTRALIA: The man accused of a fatal assault against Cork man Charles McCarthy in Perth has had his charge upgraded to murder.

8. #DIRECT RULE: Speaking to The Irish Times, Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams has said that Dublin and London should make decisions for Northern Ireland in the continued absence of an executive.

9. #RIP: Thomas S. Monson, the 16th president of the Mormon church, has died at the age of 90.