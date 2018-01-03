Man charged with murder over fatal late-night attack on Irishman in Perth

THE MAN ACCUSED of a fatal assault against a Cork man in Perth has had his charge upgraded to murder.

Western Australia Police said it understood Charles McCarthy was walking with another man and a woman at about 1.20am on Saturday 23 December when they encountered a pair of fishermen.

“They spoke to two men that were fishing in the area before an altercation occurred with one of the fishermen,” a statement said.

Charles McCarthy was allegedly struck on the head with an object.

He was taken to hospital but died overnight.

So sorry to hear of the passing of Charlie McCarthy of Upper Aghada who lived in Perth with his young family. Let us keep his family in Perth and here at home in Aghada in our prayers. Picture is of Charlie's family from Facebook via the Irish Times pic.twitter.com/1XRcDBQLye — Aghada Parish (@AghadaParish) December 26, 2017 Source: Aghada Parish /Twitter

Australian native Andrew Doan, 34, was last week charged with causing grievous bodily harm to 32-year-old father-0f-two Charles McCarthy.

The charge was upgraded to murder during an appearance in Perth Magistrate’s Court this morning, according to ABC News.

Doan was not required to enter a plea to the charge and spoke only to confirm his name and that he understood the charge, Perth Now has reported.

His lawyer made a bail application last week following the initial charge, arguing that Charles McCarthy charged at Doan before the fatal blow.

He told the court that Doan’s actions were more like self-defence than murder.

The part-heard bail application did not proceed after the charge was upgraded to murder.

It’s understood Charles McCarthy emigrated to Australia in 2000. He lived in the Atwell area of Perth with his wife and young family.

Members of his family flew out from Ireland to be by his side in hospital.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings on ongoing.