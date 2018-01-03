  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 3 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Taliban hostage Joshua Boyle arrested on 15 charges including sexual assault

The identity of the alleged victim was being withheld by a court.

By AFP Wednesday 3 Jan 2018, 8:10 AM
10 hours ago 40,712 Views 31 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3778614
Joshua Boyle
Image: Nathan Denette
Joshua Boyle
Joshua Boyle
Image: Nathan Denette

A CANADIAN MAN who was held captive by a faction of the Afghan Taliban for five years has been arrested on 15 charges including sexual assault, illegal confinement and issuing death threats.

Joshua Boyle was freed last October along with his American wife Caitlan Coleman and their three children born in captivity.

The identity of the alleged victim was being withheld by a court, according to Boyle’s lawyer Eric Granger.

Granger added his client was “presumed innocent” and had never been in any form of legal trouble before.

“We look forward to receiving the evidence and defending him against these charges,” he said, adding Boyle would appear before a court in Ottawa today.

According to news channel CTV, Boyle is facing eight counts of assault, two counts of sexual assault and two counts of unlawful confinement, as well as one each of misleading police to “divert suspicion from himself”, uttering a death threat, and administering a noxious substance.

In a statement to The Toronto Star and published on the newspaper’s website, Boyle’s wife would not comment on the specific charges “but I can say that ultimately it is the strain and trauma he was forced to endure for so many years and the effects that that had on his mental state that is most culpable for this”.

She said “with compassion and forgiveness that I… hope help and healing can be found for him”.

Coleman added that she and the children were healthy.

Boyle and Coleman, who have been married since 2011, were kidnapped by the Taliban during what they described as a backpacking trip through war-torn Afghanistan in 2012, and were later transferred to the custody of the Haqqani faction, known for its alleged ties to the Pakistani military.

They were freed on 12 October, but refused to board a US military plane. Boyle, a Muslim convert and long-time advocate of freed Guantanamo inmate Omar Khadr, cited fears over his background.

Upon his arrival in Toronto two days later, Boyle accused his captors of raping his wife and killing his baby daughter, a fourth child – allegations swiftly refuted by the Taliban’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

Mujahid admitted a baby had died but said it was a result of a natural miscarriage.

A month later Coleman also spoke of a sexual “assault” by two of her captors in an interview with ABC news.

Boyle has been an outspoken advocate for Omar Khadr, a Canadian captured at the age of 15 in 2002 in Afghanistan and held at Guantanamo Bay before being transferred to Canada and later released.

He married Khadr’s sister in 2009.

Pakistan’s military says the family was freed in a daring rescue operation.

But some US and Canadian officials have questioned that account, suggesting to news outlets it may have involved a “negotiated handover” with the Haqqani network which Islamabad is said to covertly back.

- © AFP 2018

Read: North American family freed from Taliban captivity after ‘Kafkaesque nightmare’ >

Read: Couple had children while being held hostage in Afghanistan as they dreamed of a big family >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (31)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Flooding, fallen trees and power outages as Storm Eleanor passes through the country
141,056  81
2
Gardaí say Dundalk attack 'random and unprovoked' - terrorism has not yet been ruled out
130,356  362
3
'Don't go if you feel unsafe': Group of young men behind taxi driver attacks in west Dublin
88,181  133
Fora
1
'On the face of it, the decision to set up my own firm was close to insanity'
737  0
2
Cork millionaire Dan Kiely is putting cash into an Irish 'flexible working' jobs site
285  0
3
Dublin telecoms firm Blueface has merged with a US rival in a 'game-changing' deal
202  0
The42
1
'I don’t think it's sunk in yet' - Irish defender Kevin O'Connor wins €1 million jackpot
58,474  30
2
Long ends 325 day wait for goal and McClean also hits the net but defeat the end result for Irish duo
25,117  22
3
'A comment about the death of his infant son' saw West Brom player in altercation with West Ham fan
21,811  33
DailyEdge.ie
1
Caitlyn Jenner says her gender reassignment surgery was 'none of the Kardashians' business' ... It's the Dredge
14,087  1
2
Paris Hilton is showing off her huge engagement ring after breaking the news on Twitter
9,154  5
3
Celebrity Home Of The Year was on last night and Twitter was BET into it
8,684  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
HSE
There are more quitters than smokers in Ireland
There are more quitters than smokers in Ireland
A number of people have died due to flu, as two strains of the virus hit Ireland
Over 23,000 formal complaints were made to the HSE in 2016
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ say Dundalk attack 'random and unprovoked' - terrorism has not yet been ruled out
Gardaí say Dundalk attack 'random and unprovoked' - terrorism has not yet been ruled out
Gardaí charge a man after pub customers tackle armed robber in Dublin
Murder investigation launched into stabbing of 40-year-old man on New Year's Eve
DUBLIN
Double Take: The story of the hoax 'Fr Pat Noise' plaque on O'Connell Bridge
Double Take: The story of the hoax 'Fr Pat Noise' plaque on O'Connell Bridge
An insider's tour of Dublin in 6 much-maligned modern buildings
Ennis has been declared Ireland's cleanest town
COURT
Man charged with botched pub raid needed 30 stitches and had fractured ribs
Man charged with botched pub raid needed 30 stitches and had fractured ribs
Man charged with murder over fatal late-night attack on Irishman in Perth
Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan pleads guilty to assaulting girlfriend

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie